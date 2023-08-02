Public invited to walk on new DiSalle bridge before opening

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is inviting the public to walk on the new DiSalle bridge before it opens.

The event is taking place on Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. at the Michael DiSalle bridge on northbound I-75.

ODOT says the Michael DiSalle bridge in Toledo will be the centerpiece for the public event that will recognize the $1.1 billion investment made over a decade in the I-75 corridor from Lima to the Michigan state line.

After the dedication event, the public will be able to walk on the new bridge and take photos.

According to ODOT, parking for the general public will be available at the Hollywood Casino located at 1968 Miami St. A shuttle bus will bring the public to the vent site. The shuttle will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

