Residents raise concerns over speeding on Kenwood Blvd.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents in a West Toledo neighborhood are raising concerns over speeding after a man’s family told 13 Action News he died during a crash while walking his dog.

On June 21st, Old Orchard resident Steve Spitler was walking his new puppy on Kenwood Boulevard, near Middlesex Drive. According to Toledo Police records, Spitler was injured after a car swerved onto the grass in order to avoid being hit by another car that failed to yield while turning. No one was cited in the crash, however, Spitler’s family said he later died from his injuries over the weekend.

“He had a family and grandkids and a dog. And he’s gone now and we can’t replace that,” said Spitler’s daughter Noelle Isphording, who also lives on Kenwood Boulevard and grew up in the neighborhood.

Residents said the area is a known problem area for speeding. Resident Elizabeth Hare has lived on Kenwood Boulevard, across from where the crash occurred, for 35 years. She said her fence and fire hydrant have been hit multiple times by reckless drivers. She and her daughter rushed to Spitler’s aid after the crash and held his hand until EMS arrived.

“We consoled the drivers involved, we consoled Stephen until he was picked up, but it was gut-wrenching to see a pedestrian actually hit this time,” said Hare.

Hare said she tried to petition to have something done about the issue 15 years ago, but was told there was nothing that could be done due to the road being a boulevard. Spitler’s son-in-law also had contacted the city months before the crash with concerns of his own and received a similar response.

13 Action News reached out to Toledo City Councilman Sam Melden, who said the spot is on his radar and is one of the areas that’s being targeted in “Vision Zero,” and initiative to reduce traffic deaths in Toledo.

“Until we lower to speed limit, we’re still going to have challenges. So we’re trying to figure how’s the best way we can lower a speed limit on Kenwood from 35 to 25,” said Melden.

Some plans in the works include high-visibility crosswalks, lighted stop signs, and digital speed limit signs. However, some residents say it’s not enough, echoing Melden’s sentiments about speed.

“If they could put a four way stop, or reduce the speed limit to 25, we can avoid more accidents. Then I won’t have to hold someone’s hand again,” said Hare.

No matter what happens, Spitler’s neighbors and family agree it needs to happen soon.

“If this happened once, I can see it happening again and that’s really frightful for me,” said Isphording, “Nobody deserves this and it could’ve been prevented.”

Residents will have a change to weigh in on the topic during August 2nd’s “Wednesdays with Wade” meeting. A public forum will be held at the Sanger branch library starting at 4:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.