Search for mail carrier robber: TPD releases body cam footage and 911 call

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - United States Postal Service officials are still looking for the man who robbed a local mail carrier at gunpoint on July 20. Toledo Police recently released the 911 call and body cam footage of the crime.

According to Postal Inspector, Ian Ortega, the Toledo mail carrier is unharmed and the information they have gathered so far in this investigation is “promising”.

Ortega says they have seen an increase in this type of crime nationwide where people are taking these postal keys to steal mail and commit financial crimes or sell them to other criminals to do the same thing.

According to body cam footage obtained by 13 Action News, when TPD got to the scene on Ryewyck Dr., a few minutes after a witness called 911, the robber was gone.

The mail carrier tells officers that she believes the man who robbed her was wearing a black and blue hoodie and driving a black dodge charger with no license plate.

”I was busy getting the mail to deliver and the next thing I know I felt his gun in the side of my arm and the side of my ribs. This is my third time being held up at gunpoint so I’m, I’m,” said the mail carrier in body cam footage.

Ortega says robbing a USPS mail carrier is considered a federal crime and could result in a punishment of jail time of up to ten years for the first offense and up to 25 for the second.

Stealing mail is also a federal crime and could result in up to five years of jail time and possibly a fine.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.