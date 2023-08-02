Several Northwest Ohio counties still need poll workers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As of Wednesday, 50 Ohio counties have not met their goal number of poll workers for the Aug. 8 special election according to Ohio’s Secretary of State.

According to Frank LaRose, Ohio’s Secretary of State, there are 32,310 poll workers committed to working the special election on Aug. 8. Eight Northwest Ohio counties are included in the list of 50 states short on poll workers.

Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Paulding, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert and Wood counties are all short on poll workers according to LaRose.

Ohioans who wish to serve as a poll worker for the Aug. 8 special election can sign up here.

A sample ballot for the special election can be found here.

