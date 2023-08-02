Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Several Northwest Ohio counties still need poll workers

As of Wednesday, 50 Ohio counties have not met their goal number of poll workers for the Aug. 8...
As of Wednesday, 50 Ohio counties have not met their goal number of poll workers for the Aug. 8 special election according to Ohio’s Secretary of State.(WHSV)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As of Wednesday, 50 Ohio counties have not met their goal number of poll workers for the Aug. 8 special election according to Ohio’s Secretary of State.

According to Frank LaRose, Ohio’s Secretary of State, there are 32,310 poll workers committed to working the special election on Aug. 8. Eight Northwest Ohio counties are included in the list of 50 states short on poll workers.

Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Paulding, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert and Wood counties are all short on poll workers according to LaRose.

Ohioans who wish to serve as a poll worker for the Aug. 8 special election can sign up here.

A sample ballot for the special election can be found here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania

Latest News

The class will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Sisters of Notre Dame to host self-defense class Aug. 3
8/2: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
8/2: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Toledo Metroparks celebrate it’s 95th birthday
Toledo Metroparks celebrate it’s 95th birthday
Metroparks Toledo throwback as it celebrates 95 years
Toledo Metroparks turns 95 this week