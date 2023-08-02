Birthday Club
Sisters of Notre Dame to host self-defense class Aug. 3

The class will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sisters of Notre Dame along with Keeping Our Girls Safe (KOGS) will be hosting a self-defense class Aug. 3 at the Lial Renewal Center.

KOGS is a grassroots organization that is a member of the Sisters of Notre Dame SHINE Coalition.

“We partner with many organizations to provide free classes and got involved with the Sisters of Notre Dame after participating in the SHINE Women’s Summit last year,” KOGS founder, Nikki Kolasinski said.

As of Wednesday, there were still a few openings remaining in the class. To register, contact the Sisters of Notre Dame at 419-474-5485.

