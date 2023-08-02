Sisters of Notre Dame to host self-defense class Aug. 3

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sisters of Notre Dame along with Keeping Our Girls Safe (KOGS) will be hosting a self-defense class Aug. 3 at the Lial Renewal Center.

The class will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

KOGS is a grassroots organization that is a member of the Sisters of Notre Dame SHINE Coalition.

“We partner with many organizations to provide free classes and got involved with the Sisters of Notre Dame after participating in the SHINE Women’s Summit last year,” KOGS founder, Nikki Kolasinski said.

As of Wednesday, there were still a few openings remaining in the class. To register, contact the Sisters of Notre Dame at 419-474-5485.

