Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Study of Ohio’s largest rivers shows great improvement since 1980s, officials say

By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials say a first-ever comprehensive study of the state’s largest rivers indicates great improvement in water quality over the past few decades.

Gov. Mike DeWine and state environmental protection officials said Tuesday that the study concluded that 86% of the miles of Ohio’s large rivers surveyed were in good to excellent condition, up from only 18% in the 1980s.

The “Aquatic Life and Water Quality Survey of Ohio’s Large Rivers” done by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency called this “dramatic reversal” the result of improved wastewater infrastructure and treatment as well as agricultural soil conservation measures.

The report found major reductions in ammonia, total phosphorous and lead in water chemistry as well as reductions in PCBs and mercury, lead, cadmium, arsenic and other metals in fish. It said “legacy pollution” from coal mining and heavy industry is still detectible in water and sediment “but causes only modest impact to aquatic life.”

Only the Mohican River showed a significant decline in water quality due to excessive levels of phosphorus and nutrients from agricultural runoff. The study also found, however, that Ohio’s large rivers have been warming over each of the past few decades.

Bob Miltner, a senior scientist with the Ohio EPA and the study’s lead author, said there’s still work to be done to mitigate the impacts of algae blooms, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Amid concern about such blooms in Lake Erie and surrounding waterways due to elevated levels of phosphorus and nitrogen, Ohio, Michigan and Ontario committed in 2015 to reduce phosphorus inputs by 40% over the next decade. Recent research, however, indicates that neither Ohio nor Michigan will meet that goal and will need more funding, the newspaper reported.

Because phosphorus and nitrogen are commonly found in fertilizer and human waste, DeWine said Tuesday that officials plan to work with farmers and modernize stormwater management systems to try to reduce the problem, the Dispatch reported.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania

Latest News

Heat and humidity will rise slightly Thursday, as wildfire smoke starts to slowly clear. Dan...
8/2: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
The FBI says agents obtained cell phone data that tracked his phone at the U.S. Capitol during...
Oregon man arrested after facial recognition, cell data allegedly shows he breached capitol during insurrection
Oregon man arrested after facial recognition, cell data allegedly shows he breached capitol...
Oregon man arrested after facial recognition, cell data allegedly shows he breached capitol during insurrection
The City of Toledo says the meeting will take place on Aug. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Precious Blood...
Councilwoman Theresa Morris to address safety efforts during Regina Coeli neighborhood meeting
Keshy'ra Robinson
Indictment issued in 2022 murder of Keshy’ra Robinson