Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Teen dies from brain-eating amoeba; mother says doctors ‘fought aggressively’ to save her

A Georgia mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life after she contracted a rare infection. (Source: WRDW)
By WRDW staff, Nick Viland and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) - A 17-year-old Georgia girl has died after contracting a rare infection.

Megan Ebenroth died on July 22. Her mother said doctors aggressively fought to save her daughter’s life.

“I do want it to be known that doctors tried to do a spinal tap to diagnose her, and that the Children’s Hospital fought aggressively for her,” said the girl’s mother, Christina Ebenroth.

The 17-year-old reportedly picked up the infection after swimming in a freshwater lake, a common source for Naegleria fowleri, a rare brain infection commonly known as brain-eating amoeba.

The amoeba is a microscopic parasite found in warm, fresh bodies of water like hot springs or lakes. It can enter through the nose, get into the sinuses, and travel up nerves to the brain.

The infection is rare but nearly always fatal.

Prior to this confirmed case, there have been five other cases reported in Georgia since 1962.

Loved ones described Megan Ebenroth as adventurous and a straight-A student. She was also vice president of the Spanish club and played tennis.

Next year, she hoped to go to the University of Georgia.

Her family said she was deeply loved everywhere she went.

According to doctors, the infection is usually only diagnosed in it’s later stages when symptoms progress to a more severe illness. At that point, it’s usually too late to treat effectively.

Dr. Wassim Ballan, an infectious disease specialist at Phoenix Children’s Hospital, said there are concerns about cases rising, as well as several other infectious diseases.

“We are probably going to see a change in trends because of the climate changing and the temperatures rising,” Ballan said. “So, there is a lot of concern in the infectious disease community about a lot of different infections, including amoebic infections becoming more common as the climate is warming.”

He also said parents who notice their child feeling unwell after a day of swimming should get them checked out right away. Early symptoms usually start five days after infection. They include sudden fever, headache and a stiff neck.

Because the amoeba can be deadly by entering through the nose, doctors recommend people to not jump or dive into the water and instead hold their nose or wear nose clips. Or better yet, keep their head above water.

More information on Naegleria fowleri is available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania

Latest News

Indictment issued in 2022 murder of Keshy’ra Robinson
Indictment issued in 2022 murder of Keshy’ra Robinson
Detwiler Golf Course under water due to broken drainage system
Detwiler Golf Course under water due to broken drainage system
The Stuff the Bus campaign ended Wednesday and it’s helping hundreds of local students get the...
Families gather for Stuff the Bus school supply distribution
Sylvania hosts Plein Air festival
Artistic talents on display along Sylvania streets
The Plein Air Festival is in full swing now and it features artists from all over.
Artistic talents on display along Sylvania streets