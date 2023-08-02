Toledo Metroparks celebrate it’s 95th birthday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Metroparks have been serving the Toledo area for 95 years. The award winning metroparks have humble beginnings, with two main goals in mind- conservation and recreation. The dream started with just one park- Side Cut.

Side Cut Metropark was started in the early 1920′s, when the state was working to build a super-highway system out of the closed down canal lands. Rather than turning the land into a highway, the forward thinkers of Toledo decided to save the land and create a scenic byway.

The concept of recreation and conservation is one the Metroparks plan to carry on into perpetuity.

