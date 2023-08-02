Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Toledo Metroparks celebrate it’s 95th birthday

Metroparks have humble beginnings, with two main goals in mind- conservation and recreation
The Toledo Metroparks are celebrating their 95th birthday this week. And today we get a glimpse into the rich history of the park system.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Metroparks have been serving the Toledo area for 95 years. The award winning metroparks have humble beginnings, with two main goals in mind- conservation and recreation. The dream started with just one park- Side Cut.

Side Cut Metropark was started in the early 1920′s, when the state was working to build a super-highway system out of the closed down canal lands. Rather than turning the land into a highway, the forward thinkers of Toledo decided to save the land and create a scenic byway.

The concept of recreation and conservation is one the Metroparks plan to carry on into perpetuity.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania

Latest News

The class will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Sisters of Notre Dame to host self-defense class Aug. 3
8/2: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
8/2: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
As of Wednesday, 50 Ohio counties have not met their goal number of poll workers for the Aug. 8...
Several Northwest Ohio counties still need poll workers
Metroparks Toledo throwback as it celebrates 95 years
Toledo Metroparks turns 95 this week