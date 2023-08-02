Toledo Police looking for suspect accused of armed robbery at grocery store
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a man at gunpoint at a grocery store.
According to TPD records, an unknown suspect robbed a man at gunpoint at the Midtown Food Mart in the 2500 block of Dorr Street on Wednesday just before 9:00 p.m. The suspect, described as a man in a face mask wearing all black, robbed a 45-year-old man and took his jewelry.
Police have not publicly identified any suspects at this time. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.