Toledo Police looking for suspect accused of armed robbery at grocery store

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a man at gunpoint at a grocery store.

According to TPD records, an unknown suspect robbed a man at gunpoint at the Midtown Food Mart in the 2500 block of Dorr Street on Wednesday just before 9:00 p.m. The suspect, described as a man in a face mask wearing all black, robbed a 45-year-old man and took his jewelry.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects at this time. Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

