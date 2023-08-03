37-year-old woman hospitalized in Thursday morning shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 37-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Toledo.

According to Pvt. Sterling Rahe with Toledo Fire and Rescue, a woman was shot in the 5000 block of Lewis Ave. around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The woman was taken to St. Vincent Medical Center by the Life Squad. According to officials, she was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.