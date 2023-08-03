60-year-old man killed in Monroe Co. motorcycle crash Wednesday
MONROE Co., MICH (WTVG) - A motorcyclist in Michigan was killed Wednesday afternoon after crashing in a ditch.
According to an official with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Kropg, 60, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and crashed into a ditch.
The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Wednesday on S. Stony Creek Road, just west of Doty Road in Exeter Township.
According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Kropg missed a curve in the roadway and entered a ditch on the north side. Kropg then lost control of the motorcycle, he was not wearing a helmet at the time o the crash.
Kropg was pronounced dead on the scene.
Officials say speed was a factor in the crash.
