Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

60-year-old man killed in Monroe Co. motorcycle crash Wednesday

According to an official with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Kropg, 60, was killed...
According to an official with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Kropg, 60, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and crashed into a ditch.(Associated Press)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE Co., MICH (WTVG) - A motorcyclist in Michigan was killed Wednesday afternoon after crashing in a ditch.

According to an official with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Kropg, 60, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and crashed into a ditch.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Wednesday on S. Stony Creek Road, just west of Doty Road in Exeter Township.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Kropg missed a curve in the roadway and entered a ditch on the north side. Kropg then lost control of the motorcycle, he was not wearing a helmet at the time o the crash.

Kropg was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say speed was a factor in the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Storm threats for the night of 7/28/23 into the morning of 7/29/23
First Alert Day Friday Night: Strong to Severe Storms Possible Overnight
Power Outages
Thousands without power as storms hit, see storm damage photos here
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
According to an official with the Sylvania Police Department, three people were injured in a...
Three injured in six-car crash in Sylvania

Latest News

The class will be held Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Sisters of Notre Dame to host self-defense class Aug. 3
8/2: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
8/2: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
As of Wednesday, 50 Ohio counties have not met their goal number of poll workers for the Aug. 8...
Several Northwest Ohio counties still need poll workers
Toledo Metroparks celebrate it’s 95th birthday
Toledo Metroparks celebrate it’s 95th birthday