60-year-old man killed in Monroe Co. motorcycle crash Wednesday

MONROE Co., MICH (WTVG) - A motorcyclist in Michigan was killed Wednesday afternoon after crashing in a ditch.

According to an official with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Mark Kropg, 60, was killed when the motorcycle he was driving left the road and crashed into a ditch.

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. Wednesday on S. Stony Creek Road, just west of Doty Road in Exeter Township.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, Kropg missed a curve in the roadway and entered a ditch on the north side. Kropg then lost control of the motorcycle, he was not wearing a helmet at the time o the crash.

Kropg was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials say speed was a factor in the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.