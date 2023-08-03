8/3: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

We’re 50 days from fall, and only have 6 days in the 90s to show for it so far this summer. We’re not likely to reach #7 for at least the next week, as highs top out in the upper-80s today and tomorrow. Smoke has finally mixed down to the ground, though air quality remains at manageable levels. A stray shower or two is possible Friday PM, staying dry through Jeep Fest weekend until the very end. Late Sunday through Monday carries our next best chance of showers/storms.

