Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

8/3: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Smoky Thursday, humid Friday; dry for most of Jeep Fest
Sone smoke mixing down to the ground today, though skies are clearer and mostly dry through Jeep Fest weekend. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re 50 days from fall, and only have 6 days in the 90s to show for it so far this summer. We’re not likely to reach #7 for at least the next week, as highs top out in the upper-80s today and tomorrow. Smoke has finally mixed down to the ground, though air quality remains at manageable levels. A stray shower or two is possible Friday PM, staying dry through Jeep Fest weekend until the very end. Late Sunday through Monday carries our next best chance of showers/storms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
Police seized nearly 90 dogs for what they considered to be in unlivable conditions.
“Most horrible conditions ever seen:” Police find 30 dead dogs inside Ohio animal shelter
Officials say they do not have a suspect and the incident remains under investigation at this...
Person shot in Toledo apartment complex, police say

Latest News

Sone smoke mixing down to the ground today, though skies are clearer and mostly dry through...
8/3: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Wildfire smoke is impacting the air quality across the region, but we remain on the sunny and...
8/3/2023: Erin’s Thursday Morning Forecast
Wildfire smoke is impacting the air quality across the region, but we remain on the sunny and...
8/3/2023: Erin's Thursday Morning Forecast
8/2: Derek’s Wednesday 11pm Forecast
8/2: Derek's Wednesday 11pm Forecast