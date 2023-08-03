8/3: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and a bit sticky with lows in the mid-60s. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, very warm, and a bit humid with highs in the upper 80s. A stray shower is possible, but the chance is only 10%. FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy with lows in the low 60s. SATURDAY: Partly sunny, nice, and dry with highs in the mid-80s. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy and muggy Sunday with highs in the upper 80s with two rounds of storms. Those during the morning may bring some downpours, then the second round in the afternoon and evening may be strong to severe with damaging winds. Occasional t-storms are expected throughout the day Monday, and it’ll be breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Partly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 80s and a stray t-storm can’t be ruled out. More storms possible Thursday with highs in the mid-80s.

