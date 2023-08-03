8/3/2023: Erin’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Tapping into a bit of that summer sizzle today with highs hitting the upper-80s and humidity on the “muggy” side as well. Air quality has decreased because of wildfire smoke, with some areas hitting the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category. Most of us reside in the “moderate” category, but everyone will see that hazy sunshine today. Our next chance for thunderstorms appears tomorrow afternoon with building humidity, though they will be isolated in nature. It won’t ruin your Friday afternoon and evening plans, but plan for a brief downpour just in case. The weekend starts mainly dry for Jeep Fest, though it will be on the warmer side with humidity playing a factor as well. We are cooling off next week after Monday’s thunderstorms, and we welcome in August on the cooler-than-average side.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.