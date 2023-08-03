Birthday Club
CareSource to host Healthy Toledo Summit

The event is taking place on Aug. 8 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the YMCA of Greater Toledo...
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - CareSource is hosting the Healthy Toledo Summit next week.

The event is taking place on Aug. 8 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the YMCA of Greater Toledo located at 2110 Tremainsville Road.

Organizers say the event will include a panel discussion on critical health care topics regarding trends and important health focus areas for the local community. The panel will consist of local medical professionals and leaders of health and wellness topics relevant to northwest Ohio and Lucas County.

The panelists include:

  • Dr. Beejadi Mukunda, VP, Chief Medical Officer, CareSource
  • Dr. Pam Oatis, Pediatrician & Hand in Hand Parenting Certified Instructor
  • Gloria Smith, Lead Case Manager, Childhood Lead Prevention Program, Toledo Lucas County Health Department
  • George Thomas, CEO & General Counsel, The Fair Housing Center

