CareSource to host Healthy Toledo Summit

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - CareSource is hosting the Healthy Toledo Summit next week.

The event is taking place on Aug. 8 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the YMCA of Greater Toledo located at 2110 Tremainsville Road.

Organizers say the event will include a panel discussion on critical health care topics regarding trends and important health focus areas for the local community. The panel will consist of local medical professionals and leaders of health and wellness topics relevant to northwest Ohio and Lucas County.

The panelists include:

Dr. Beejadi Mukunda, VP, Chief Medical Officer, CareSource

Dr. Pam Oatis, Pediatrician & Hand in Hand Parenting Certified Instructor

Gloria Smith, Lead Case Manager, Childhood Lead Prevention Program, Toledo Lucas County Health Department

George Thomas, CEO & General Counsel, The Fair Housing Center

