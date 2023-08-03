Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

CAUGHT ON CAM: Scammers posing as Toledo Edison workers targeting residents

Scammers are going door to door posing as workers for the electric company to scam residents out of money.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is no shortage of scams, typically seen online. But recently, residents in the Toledo area have been on heightened alert, after some scammers were seen trying to take advantage of the recent price hikes by Toledo Edison.

Shareen Stozier is one of those residents scammers tried to victimize. She says two men came to her house, claiming to work for the electric company and demanding to see her electric bill.

One of those men walked up to her house and opened her front door uninvited, only to be scared away by her dog.

“(He) looked inside of my window and he rang the doorbell two times,” Stozier said.

When she did not come to the door, the man left. But that is not how the story ends. A second man then walked up to the door.

“He came up, looked inside and opened the door and walked in and knocked on that door,” Stozier said. “I came downstairs and opened the door and I asked him, ‘Did I leave my door open or something?’”

The man did not answer the question, instead, he said he works for Toledo Edison and flashed a badge. A badge that Stozier says didn’t say Toledo Edison at all.

The men then demanded to see her latest electricity bill.

“He says that my name, my address came up on the list of people that have to change their electrical supplier,” Stozier said.

Stozier refused to show the man her bill and instead told the man she was going to call Toledo Edison and verify his identity.

“I’m going to call Toledo Edison and you can come back another day when I find out what is going on,” Stozier said.

The electric company has been clear- they are not going door to door doing sales campaigns.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
Police seized nearly 90 dogs for what they considered to be in unlivable conditions.
“Most horrible conditions ever seen:” Police find 30 dead dogs inside Ohio animal shelter
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty

Latest News

After his Jeep was sitting idle for about a decade, Mike Painter said getting it back on the...
Fostoria couple owns, restores two historic Jeeps
Video and photos show the moments the ride stopped and workers helped guests off the train and...
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol says it submitted 6,545 signatures to Ohio...
Group looking to legalize marijuana in Ohio submit additional signatures
Fire debris pile becomes neighborhood eyesore
Fire debris pile becomes neighborhood eyesore
Of the roughly 181 million given to the city by the federal government, 141 has been budgeted,...
City of Toledo plans federal recovery money spending