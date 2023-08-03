CAUGHT ON CAM: Scammers posing as Toledo Edison workers targeting residents

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is no shortage of scams, typically seen online. But recently, residents in the Toledo area have been on heightened alert, after some scammers were seen trying to take advantage of the recent price hikes by Toledo Edison.

Shareen Stozier is one of those residents scammers tried to victimize. She says two men came to her house, claiming to work for the electric company and demanding to see her electric bill.

One of those men walked up to her house and opened her front door uninvited, only to be scared away by her dog.

“(He) looked inside of my window and he rang the doorbell two times,” Stozier said.

When she did not come to the door, the man left. But that is not how the story ends. A second man then walked up to the door.

“He came up, looked inside and opened the door and walked in and knocked on that door,” Stozier said. “I came downstairs and opened the door and I asked him, ‘Did I leave my door open or something?’”

The man did not answer the question, instead, he said he works for Toledo Edison and flashed a badge. A badge that Stozier says didn’t say Toledo Edison at all.

The men then demanded to see her latest electricity bill.

“He says that my name, my address came up on the list of people that have to change their electrical supplier,” Stozier said.

Stozier refused to show the man her bill and instead told the man she was going to call Toledo Edison and verify his identity.

“I’m going to call Toledo Edison and you can come back another day when I find out what is going on,” Stozier said.

The electric company has been clear- they are not going door to door doing sales campaigns.

