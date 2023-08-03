Birthday Club
City of Bowling Green experiencing communication disruptions

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Bowling Green says it is currently experiencing ongoing communication disruptions.

Most of the City of Bowling Green communications, such as e-mail, phones and website submissions have been interrupted since the evening of Aug. 1.

The City says additionally, some business transactions, including payments, have been delayed. In cases where a payment deadline has been missed due to the issue, the deadlines will be extended accordingly.

The City says Bowling Green citizens may still contact City Police and Fire Services despite the disruption.

According to the City, all facilities will remain open. Some transactions may be limited, and staff will work through issues with customers. Bowling Green Safety Services Police and Fire have backup communication systems. Calls to BGPD Dispatch and 911 are fully functional.

“It appears the disruption is an internal networking issue and not the result of criminal cyber activity,” said the City. “The City is prioritizing restoring all systems and is investigating the root cause of the disruption.

