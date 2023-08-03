Fostoria couple owns, restores two historic Jeeps

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jeeps of all shapes, sizes, colors and models will be taking over Toledo this week at Jeep Fest and many Jeeps on display have been painstakingly restored.

Mike Painter says his Jeep is part of his life story and after it was sitting idle for about a decade, Painter says getting it back on the road was important.

“It’s a 1977 CJ 5 with a Levis interior and a 304 motor with a V8,” said Mike Painter. “There are not a lot of them out there.”

The Jeep has been in Mike’s life since he was 16.

“I drove it all through high school. The kids all wanted to ride in it,” said Mike Painter. “It was a big deal because I was the only one who had one for a while.”

After that, Mike’s dad drove it and it was used to check fields on the family farm. It was also occasionally used to take kids on rides.

“When I started driving it again, we used it to take the dogs on rides,” said Mike Painter. “When they heard the engine start, they’d come running. We don’t let them in it any more.”

The Jeep was idle for about 10 years and Mike and two family members spent seven months restoring it. They took it down to the frame and put it back together piece by piece.

“It would have been easier to just go buy one, but it was mine, so we re-did it,” said Mike Painter.

Everyone who worked on the Jeep had a specific job.

“The one nephew did the engine chasis, the other did the welding. We laid out all the parts,” said Mike Painter. “I spent about four years finding all the parts first so I had everything all ready and I didn’t have to search for anything while we were restoring.”

Mike’s wife Pam was amazed with the end result.

“He’s brought his jeep back to it’s original condition with all the jeep parts right down to the Levis buttons, which aren’t cheap,” said Pam Painter. “It seems like nowadays things are disposable. A lot of stuff you use and get rid of. He’s got a lot of stuff he doesn’t do away with.”

The CJ 5 was finished just in time for the 2018 edition of Jeep Fest. Painter also ended up with a fully-restored 1986 CJ 7 Laredo.

“She wanted me to sell something else before I bought it, so I put it in her name so I didn’t have to sell my stuff,” said Mike Painter.

If you’d like to see both of the fully-restored Jeeps, they will be on display at Jeep Fest from Aug. 4 through Aug. 6.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.