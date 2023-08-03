Grand jury indicts Wood Co. man on four counts of rape of a minor
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOOD Co., Ohio (WTVG) - A grand jury in Wood County indicted a man on four counts of rape of a child under the age of 10.
According to court documents, Brian Lawson was charged with raping a minor under the age of 10.
Court documents show Lawson engaged in sexual conduct at least four times with a minor born in November 2013 between Feb. 10, 2023, and June 6, 2023.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.