Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Group looking to legalize marijuana in Ohio submit additional signatures

County boards of elections now must verify the signatures before the issues can be certified to go on the November ballot.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The attached video aired on July 5, 2023.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A group looking to get a marijuana legalization proposal on the November ballot says it has submitted thousands of additional signatures to Ohio election officials for verification.

A statement from the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol says it submitted 6,545 signatures to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office on Thursday. The coalition fell short on the number of valid signatures needed to get the organization’s proposal before voters in November during its last submission, with just 679 additional signatures needed.

The second submission comes a day ahead of the deadline to submit a supplemental petition to get those additional signatures. LaRose’s office will need to verify that those additional signatures are valid before the measure can head to voters in November.

The marijuana legalization proposal would allow adults 21 and older to buy and possess up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis and to grow plants at home.

A 10% tax would support administrative costs, addiction treatment, municipalities with dispensaries and social equity and jobs program.

If the measure makes it to the November ballot, it would only need a simple majority to pass regardless of the outcome of the August 8 special election because it was advanced through the citizen-initiated statute process.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
Police seized nearly 90 dogs for what they considered to be in unlivable conditions.
“Most horrible conditions ever seen:” Police find 30 dead dogs inside Ohio animal shelter
Officials say they do not have a suspect and the incident remains under investigation at this...
Person shot in Toledo apartment complex, police say

Latest News

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
LIVE: Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Most of the City of Bowling Green communications, such as e-mail, phones and website...
City of Bowling Green experiencing communication disruptions
Sone smoke mixing down to the ground today, though skies are clearer and mostly dry through...
8/3: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
CRIME (GFX)
Police: Robbery at Dundee gas station may be part of wider crime spree
FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse...
Ohio utility that paid federal penalty says it’s now being investigated by a state commission