Neighborhood Nuisance: Neighborly dispute mediations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Neighborly disputes can happen anywhere, anytime and be over anything.

In a quiet community like the one on Arletta Street in Toledo, you’d never guess neighbors would be fighting with one another.

“I’m feeling very frustrated,” Sharon Jackson, who is disputing with her neighbor said. “I’ve had limbs come through my garage roof.”

Jackson is sick of dealing with the falling limbs from her neighbor’s tree.

“You know, I thought I’ve been pretty friendly,” Jackson said. “I talked to the neighbor, and it just doesn’t seem like he wants to do anything.”

She said she would pay to get it removed herself if she was able to.

“I’m on a fixed income,” Jackson said. “I can’t afford to keep paying for holes in my garage roof.”

13 Action News knocked on Jackson’s neighbor’s door multiple times trying to get the other side of the story, but no one was home. After that, we decided to figure out where Jackson could go to get some help.

“The Human Relations Commission, we handle a lot of neighbor disputes,” Raina Dawson, the Mediation Chair with the Toledo Human Relations Commission said. “As much as we try to love our neighbors, sometimes things don’t work out the way we planned, even if we have the best intentions.”

The City of Toledo’s Human Relations Commission offers free mediation services to help fighting neighbors come to a compromise.

“I bring both parties to the table and let’s talk about it,” Dawson said.

