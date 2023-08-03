NW Ohio’s largest waterway clean-up returns this September

Birthday Club
This year, Clean Your Streams Day will take place on Sept. 30 with seven kickoff events located around the greater-Toledo area.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Registration is now open for the 27th Annual Clean Your Streams Waterway Clean-up.

According to Partners for Clean Streams, every September since 1997, volunteers have taken part in a northwest Ohio tradition of removing trash from their local streams, rivers and ditches.

This year, Clean Your Streams Day will take place on Sept. 30 with the following kickoff events located around the greater-Toledo area:

  • City of Oregon Municipal Building in Oregon
  • Glass City Metropark in Toledo
  • Monroe Street United Methodist Church in Toledo
  • Secor Metropark in Sylvania Township
  • Side Cut Metropark in Maumee
  • University of Toledo Law School in Toledo
  • Woodland Park in Perrysburg

Partners for Clean Streams says on the morning of Sept. 30, volunteers will begin at their registered kickoff where they will be provided with supplies and safety training before spreading out to their assigned waterway clean-up sites.

Following the clean-up, all volunteers are invited to an appreciation picnic where they can enjoy free food, prizes and preliminary results from the friendly-yet-competitive Challenge Awards.

Volunteers can register online for one of the seven kickoff locations or they an choose to join the week-long clean-on-your-own remote kickoff taking place from Sept. 23 to Sept. 30.

Remote kickoff participants can arrange to borrow clean-up supplies and are encouraged to ask Partners for Clean Streams about suggested waterway sites.

Volunteers who would like to register can do so by clicking here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

