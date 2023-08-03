Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Ohio Republicans push early voting, hope to change narrative among skeptics

Ohio Republicans are increasing early voting education efforts after some in the party in recent years alleged fraud is more likely with early voting.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early voting is ramping up in the final days ahead of Ohio’s August special election when voters will decide whether it should be harder to change the state’s constitution.

In Ohio and across the country, Democrats have been far more likely to show up to early vote but Ohio’s GOP leader says he wants to change that.

Ohio Republicans have increased efforts surrounding early voting education. They’re encouraging their base to vote ahead of election day for the August 8 election. Even still, there are skeptics in the party after some Republicans, including former president Trump, spent years alleging fraud is more likely with early voting.

State GOP chair Alex Triantafilou tells 13 Action News changing that narrative is an important priority for the party. He says democrats have done a better job on that front.

“We have a slogan. It’s OK to vote that way. And you know what? I’ve been driving all over the state of Ohio and meeting with every group that will have me to remind them that we also can engage in this early voting process,” said Triantafilou.

There’s been a surge in early voting across the board in Ohio, including in rural counties, which could indicate that Republicans are voting early more for this election than previous ones. Chair Triantafilou says, expect that early voting push to continue for future elections.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
Police seized nearly 90 dogs for what they considered to be in unlivable conditions.
“Most horrible conditions ever seen:” Police find 30 dead dogs inside Ohio animal shelter
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty

Latest News

Scam alert: electric company scammers
Police say Franklin Robinson, 18, was arrested and charged with Murder in the shooting death of...
Second man indicted in murder of Toledo teen
Tiffin Human Trafficking
Shelter for human trafficking victims reopens its doors, seeks volunteers
Ramp US-23 South to I-475 East is closed for a crash as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to OHGO.
Highway crash closes US-23 south ramp to I-475 east
The pool was originally scheduled to close on Aug. 12.
Rolf Park Pool closed for remainder of season