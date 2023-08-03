Birthday Club
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - Cedar Point visitors riding the Magnum XL-200 were evacuated from the roller coaster Monday when the ride broke down near the top of the hill. Video and photos obtained by 13 Action News show the moments the ride stopped and workers helped guests off the train and onto the stairs roughly 200 feet in the air.

Action News reached out to Cedar Point for more information about what went wrong with the ride and are waiting to hear back but a spokesperson told other media outlets the incident was part of a “standard ride stoppage” that caused the evacuation. There was a check engine light and the ride couldn’t be immediately restarted.

13 Action News spoke to guests who were visiting the park from Alaska about their experience with the incident. Watch the full Action News Now report here to hear from them.

