Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Police: Robbery at Dundee gas station may be part of wider crime spree

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police are looking for a suspect that robbed two people at a gas station just after midnight Thursday in Dundee.

The BP gas station is located on the 600 block of Tecumseh.

The suspect wore a surgical mask, but was described as a 5′8″ black male with a slim build possibly in his thirties. It is believed the suspect left the scene in a white cargo van.

The Ann Arbor Police Department and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office notified Dundee Police that they believe the unknown suspect is also connected to nine other robberies in the Ann Arbor area.

The incident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
Police seized nearly 90 dogs for what they considered to be in unlivable conditions.
“Most horrible conditions ever seen:” Police find 30 dead dogs inside Ohio animal shelter
Officials say they do not have a suspect and the incident remains under investigation at this...
Person shot in Toledo apartment complex, police say

Latest News

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
LIVE: Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
Most of the City of Bowling Green communications, such as e-mail, phones and website...
City of Bowling Green experiencing communication disruptions
Sone smoke mixing down to the ground today, though skies are clearer and mostly dry through...
8/3: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse...
Ohio utility that paid federal penalty says it’s now being investigated by a state commission