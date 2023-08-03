Police: Robbery at Dundee gas station may be part of wider crime spree

DUNDEE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police are looking for a suspect that robbed two people at a gas station just after midnight Thursday in Dundee.

The BP gas station is located on the 600 block of Tecumseh.

The suspect wore a surgical mask, but was described as a 5′8″ black male with a slim build possibly in his thirties. It is believed the suspect left the scene in a white cargo van.

The Ann Arbor Police Department and Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office notified Dundee Police that they believe the unknown suspect is also connected to nine other robberies in the Ann Arbor area.

The incident remains under investigation.

