Rossford Schools to hold ribbon-cutting ceremony for new multi-use facility

The ceremony will take place on Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. followed by an open house which will will last until 4:30 p.m.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Rossford Schools Board of Education is inviting the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for it’s new 73,600-square-foot multi-use facility, “The R.”

The ceremony will take place on Aug. 18 at 3 p.m. followed by an open house which will will last until 4:30 p.m.

Rossford BOE says the facility, which was built by Rudolph Libbe Inc., is located at 28600 Lime City Road, just north of State Route 795 and adjacent to Rossford Elementary School.

The new facility features a large “R” over the main entrance along with the Rossford Bulldogs logo on the outside.

According to Rossford BOE, “The R” will be used for:

  • New STEM classroom space with the ability for expanded growth of Rossford’s STEM programing
  • A new e-sports program space with cutting edge resources and experiences for team building
  • Sports team training
    • The facility will have a 50-yard artificial turf field to provide indoor training space for athletics, practice space for the marching band during cold weather, golf simulators, batting cages, a three-lane track and a cardio workout space.

