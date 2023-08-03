Scam alert: electric company scammers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is no shortage of scams, typically seen online. But recently, residents in the Toledo area have been on heightened alert, after some scammers are trying to take advantage of the recent price hikes by Toledo Edison.

Shareen Stozier is one of those residents scammers tried to victimize. She says two men came to her house, claiming to work for the electric company and demanding to see her electric bill. One of those men walked up to her house and opened her front door uninvited, only to be scared away by her dog.

The electric company has been clear- they are not going door to door doing sales campaigns.

