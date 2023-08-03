Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Scam alert: electric company scammers

Scammers are going door to door posing as workers for the electric company to scam residents out of money.
By Meghan Daniels
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There is no shortage of scams, typically seen online. But recently, residents in the Toledo area have been on heightened alert, after some scammers are trying to take advantage of the recent price hikes by Toledo Edison.

Shareen Stozier is one of those residents scammers tried to victimize. She says two men came to her house, claiming to work for the electric company and demanding to see her electric bill. One of those men walked up to her house and opened her front door uninvited, only to be scared away by her dog.

The electric company has been clear- they are not going door to door doing sales campaigns.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
Police seized nearly 90 dogs for what they considered to be in unlivable conditions.
“Most horrible conditions ever seen:” Police find 30 dead dogs inside Ohio animal shelter
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty

Latest News

Scam alert: electric company scammers
Police say Franklin Robinson, 18, was arrested and charged with Murder in the shooting death of...
Second man indicted in murder of Toledo teen
Tiffin Human Trafficking
Shelter for human trafficking victims reopens its doors, seeks volunteers
Ramp US-23 South to I-475 East is closed for a crash as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to OHGO.
Highway crash closes US-23 south ramp to I-475 east