Semi driver found guilty in I-75 bridge strike

A portion of I-75 Northbound was closed Friday morning after the load a semi was carrying...
A portion of I-75 Northbound was closed Friday morning after the load a semi was carrying collided with the bottom of the overpass at Lime City Road in Rossford.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The man that damaged an overpass on I-75 last February pleaded no contest to three charges related to the crash Tuesday.

Lavoris Ruth of Miami Gardens, Florida was driving north on February 10 without a license and without a permit for a large load when he struck the Lime City Road overpass.

He was found guilty for both of those charges, as well as for not filing an immediate report.

Ruth will be sentenced on September 5.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

