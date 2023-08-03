Semi driver found guilty in I-75 bridge strike

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - The man that damaged an overpass on I-75 last February pleaded no contest to three charges related to the crash Tuesday.

Lavoris Ruth of Miami Gardens, Florida was driving north on February 10 without a license and without a permit for a large load when he struck the Lime City Road overpass.

He was found guilty for both of those charges, as well as for not filing an immediate report.

Ruth will be sentenced on September 5.

