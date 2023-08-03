Shelter for human trafficking victims reopens its doors, seeks volunteers

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - After hiring a new director, Sisters in Shelter is back open in Tiffin, providing critical care for women survivors of human trafficking.

“In Ohio, human trafficking is ranked number four nationally, so it is a big problem,” Jennifer Kin, the new director of Sisters in Shelter said.

Kin says there are several stereotypes associated with human trafficking.

“They take somebody and put them in their car, that’s not always the case, a lot of times we see that individuals have been trafficked by family members or by friends, and its in ways that are completely unimaginable,” Kin said.

The non-profit shelter began its work in 2005. It had to close its doors to survivors in 2021 due to the pandemic.

With Kin’s background in the field of law enforcement, she hopes to reintroduce victims back into society and everyday living.

“Paying bills, being financially responsible, cooking a meal, going grocery shopping, writing a resume, so we have a whole program that we are going to layout for these individuals,” Kin said.

Kin said the shelter will house victims from across Ohio and the country.

“Not necessarily just in Seneca County because if they’re trafficked here then they may not want to remain here, it’s too easy for someone to find them,” Kin said.

Sisters in Shelter does not take in local victims because they could be found by their abusers.

Case Manager Constancia Russell says the work they do requires the support of an entire community, she is asking the community members to volunteer at the shelter.

“It’s good for the women to have the input of lots of people in the community, just to know that they are loved by a community, to know that they are supported by a community, to get different perspectives of how to navigate through the difficult things in life,” Russell said.

If you would like to support the shelter as a volunteer, click this link.

