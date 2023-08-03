TARTA Jeep Fest Express Oregon service Saturday morning

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) will be rolling out the Jeep Fest Express route starting Saturday morning.

The route will include a direct shuttle to Saturday’s Jeep Fest Parade from Starr Elementary. Express trips to downtown Toledo will begin Aug. 5 at 8:30 a.m. from both Starr Elementary and Franklin Park Mall.

Shuttles will run from each location every 30 minutes until 1:30 p.m. Return trips to those sites will leave from the corner of Jefferson Avenue and Erie Street every 30 minutes beginning at 10:30 a.m. The last trip back will leave at 4 p.m.

Rides to and from Jeep Fest will be $1.50 per ride or $3 for the round trip.

