Teen arrested in July murder of 14-year-old in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 16-year-old faces murder charges after he was arrested Wednesday in the death of 14-year-old Adrian Johnson.

13 Action News is not identifying the teen unless he is tried in court as an adult.

The victim was shot on the 4000 block of Heatherdowns on July 19. He later died at the hospital.

The report below aired in July.

The juvenile was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

