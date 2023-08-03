Wood Co. man indicted for 2017, 2021 rapes

WOOD Co., Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County grand jury indicted a man for raping someone in 2017 and in 2021.

Court documents filed Aug. 3, 2023, show Michael Roe was indicted for raping someone in October 2017 and May 2021.

According to the court documents, Roe engaged in sexual conduct with the victim when Roe purposely compelled them to submit by force or threat of force.

