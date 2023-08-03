Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Wood Co. man indicted for 2017, 2021 rapes

Court documents filed Aug. 3, 2023, show Michael Roe was indicted for raping someone in October...
Court documents filed Aug. 3, 2023, show Michael Roe was indicted for raping someone in October 2017 and May 2021.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD Co., Ohio (WTVG) - A Wood County grand jury indicted a man for raping someone in 2017 and in 2021.

Court documents filed Aug. 3, 2023, show Michael Roe was indicted for raping someone in October 2017 and May 2021.

According to the court documents, Roe engaged in sexual conduct with the victim when Roe purposely compelled them to submit by force or threat of force.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
Police seized nearly 90 dogs for what they considered to be in unlivable conditions.
“Most horrible conditions ever seen:” Police find 30 dead dogs inside Ohio animal shelter
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty

Latest News

Scam alert: electric company scammers
Police say Franklin Robinson, 18, was arrested and charged with Murder in the shooting death of...
Second man indicted in murder of Toledo teen
Tiffin Human Trafficking
Shelter for human trafficking victims reopens its doors, seeks volunteers
Ramp US-23 South to I-475 East is closed for a crash as of 5:30 p.m. Thursday, according to OHGO.
Highway crash closes US-23 south ramp to I-475 east
The pool was originally scheduled to close on Aug. 12.
Rolf Park Pool closed for remainder of season