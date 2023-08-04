2 men from Toledo and Cincinnati indicted in 1997 murder of headless body found in Blissfield cornfield

You can watch the 13 Action News ‘Case Files’ segment on the murder here

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Two men face six felony charges surrounding a body found by a Lenawee County farmer in 1997.

According to a press release by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Richardo Sepulveda, 51 of Cincinnati and Michael Sepulveda, 49 of Toledo were bound over yesterday for the 1997 cold case homicide of “John Doe” on Friday.

They are facing the following charges:

Count 1 - First Degree Premediated Murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

Count 2 - Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Premediated Murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;

Count 3 - Assault with Intent to Maim, a ten-year felony;

Count 4 - Conspiracy to commit Assault with Intent to Maim, a ten-year felony;

Count 5 - Tampering with Evidence, a ten-year felony; and,

Count 6 - Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with Evidence, a ten-year felony.

“All crime victims deserve justice regardless of how long it takes to receive it,” said Nessel. “I appreciate the hard work of the Michigan State Police, the many local and federal law enforcement agencies, and my criminal trial prosecutors for their persistence in pursuing this case.”

On November 19, 1997, police were dispatched to Blissfield Twp. in response to the discovery of human remains in a cornfield owned and farmed by the caller. When police arrived to examine the remains, they observed the body of an unidentified, unclothed male that was missing the head and both hands. The hands appeared to have been cut from just above the wrist. Officers also observed what appeared to be saw striations on the ends of the bones.

To date, John Doe’s identity is still unknown, but he is believed to be a 32-year-old Hispanic man from the Corpus Christie, Texas area. The investigation is still ongoing, if anyone has information, please contact Michigan State Police D/Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.

Both men will face arraignment on August 16 at 8:15 a.m. in the 39th Circuit Court in Lenawee County.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.