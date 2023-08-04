Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

2 men from Toledo and Cincinnati indicted in 1997 murder of headless body found in Blissfield cornfield

Michael Sepulveda and Richardo Sepulveda
Michael Sepulveda and Richardo Sepulveda(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You can watch the 13 Action News ‘Case Files’ segment on the murder here

LANSING, Mich. (WTVG) - Two men face six felony charges surrounding a body found by a Lenawee County farmer in 1997.

According to a press release by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Richardo Sepulveda, 51 of Cincinnati and Michael Sepulveda, 49 of Toledo were bound over yesterday for the 1997 cold case homicide of “John Doe” on Friday.

They are facing the following charges:

  • Count 1 - First Degree Premediated Murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;
  • Count 2 - Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Premediated Murder, a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole;
  • Count 3 - Assault with Intent to Maim, a ten-year felony;
  • Count 4 - Conspiracy to commit Assault with Intent to Maim, a ten-year felony;
  • Count 5 - Tampering with Evidence, a ten-year felony; and,
  • Count 6 - Conspiracy to Commit Tampering with Evidence, a ten-year felony.

“All crime victims deserve justice regardless of how long it takes to receive it,” said Nessel. “I appreciate the hard work of the Michigan State Police, the many local and federal law enforcement agencies, and my criminal trial prosecutors for their persistence in pursuing this case.”

On November 19, 1997, police were dispatched to Blissfield Twp. in response to the discovery of human remains in a cornfield owned and farmed by the caller. When police arrived to examine the remains, they observed the body of an unidentified, unclothed male that was missing the head and both hands. The hands appeared to have been cut from just above the wrist. Officers also observed what appeared to be saw striations on the ends of the bones.

To date, John Doe’s identity is still unknown, but he is believed to be a 32-year-old Hispanic man from the Corpus Christie, Texas area. The investigation is still ongoing, if anyone has information, please contact Michigan State Police D/Sgt. Larry Rothman at 313-407-9379.

Both men will face arraignment on August 16 at 8:15 a.m. in the 39th Circuit Court in Lenawee County.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty

Latest News

Dan and Carl are using Bunsen burners and tubes to create the "hottest" song of the summer! 🔥🎵
Imagine It! - Piping Hot Sounds - Aug. 5th, 2023
The Sisters of Notre Dame along with Keeping Our Girls Safe hosted a self-defense class...
Sisters of Notre Dame packing a prayer, and also a punch if necessary, while hosting self-defense class for women
Person shot on Glenwood Ave
Person shot on Glenwood Ave.
Person shot on Glenwood Ave
Person shot on Glenwood Ave