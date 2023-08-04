Birthday Club
8/4: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Dry for Jeep Fest parade; “One to Watch” for gusty winds Sunday PM
Jeep Fest weekend is now in full swing, and the last day could carry some strong storms. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Beep beep, here comes the Jeeps! The forecast for Jeep Fest weekend isn’t all dry, though it ought to be for the parade downtown at 10am Saturday. A few scattered showers are possible that evening, mostly south of Toledo. Our next “One to Watch” Sunday remains a wildcard, with ingredients moving into place for strong storms late in the day. Our primary threat will be gusty winds, though isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. More widespread showers are likely to take us into the new work week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

