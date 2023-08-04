8/4: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Beep beep, here comes the Jeeps! The forecast for Jeep Fest weekend isn’t all dry, though it ought to be for the parade downtown at 10am Saturday. A few scattered showers are possible that evening, mostly south of Toledo. Our next “One to Watch” Sunday remains a wildcard, with ingredients moving into place for strong storms late in the day. Our primary threat will be gusty winds, though isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out. More widespread showers are likely to take us into the new work week.

