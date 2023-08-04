Birthday Club
8/4/2023: Erin’s Friday Morning Forecast

Warm but nice Jeep Fest; “One to Watch” Sunday afternoon
Warm and humid to start off Jeep Fest weekend, though we remain dry. Sunday evening is "One to Watch" for strong to severe thunderstorms.
By Erin Ashley
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mostly clear early this morning means a whole lot of sun to welcome in the weekend. Temperatures climb into the upper-80s, and added moisture in the air will make it feel more muggy outside. Jeep Fest is going to be warm and humid, but overall dry the first two days. Clouds build later on Saturday.

Sunday afternoon and evening are “One to Watch” for the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Right now, we are looking at damaging winds and heavy rain. Stick with us for the latest regarding timing of this round of storms. We cool off into the lower-80s next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

