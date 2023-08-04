Canyon Cove renters fed up with mess

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Renters at a Toledo housing complex say they’re fed up with dealing with piles of trash, overgrown grass and backed-up maintenance requests with no accountability from management.

13 Action News has received numerous complaint from people who live at Canyon Cove, and from other people living nearby.

“Trash sitting on the curbs, quite frequently. Periods where it’s been a month before the grass gets mowed,” said a renter who wished to remain anonymous. “It’s deplorable.”

The renter is raising two kids at Canyon Cove.

“It’s horrible. It’s a horrible feeling to know that this is what they are being raised in,” said the renter. “In today’s economy, with the housing market, we’re kind of stuck right now.”

To add to the frustration, the renter says his air conditioning hasn’t worked in months. He bought window units to keep his family cool and also claims there’s still a hold in his wall from a water leak back in February.

“You can’t get ahold of the front office,” said the renter. “You can call and call and call and they won’t answer.”

Renters say they have a hard time reaching management, but within minutes of being at Canyon Cove, 13 Action News met with the property manager face to face. She asked us to leave.

Then, we tried calling Russco, the complex’s management company, instead. We got in touch with someone and the woman said she would have the office call us back.

