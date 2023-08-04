Columbus Zoo guest falls into area near cheetah exhibit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after falling 12-15 feet into an area near the cheetah exhibit at the Columbus Zoo. According to zoo officials, animals are not able to get behind the safety barrier where the man fell.

According to a press release from the Columbus Zoo, a man fell from the top of a 42-inch protective handrail near the Watering Hole exhibit Thursday just after noon. The man fell behind a safety barrier in an area that was not shared with animals.

EMS officials with the zoo responded to the guest who was conscious upon arrival and took him to a nearby hospital.

The exhibit is located in the Heart of Africa, an area where the Cheetah Run presentations are held and other animals in the Heart of Africa graze throughout the day.

Adrienne a three-year-old female cheetah was with her trainer in the Watering Hole when the incident occurred. According to officials, Adrienne noticed the guest fell but remained with her trainer and care team.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.