Equality Toledo names new executive director

McQueary is a long-time advocate and educator in the LGBTQ+ community.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Equality Toledo Board of Directors has named Jourdyn McQueary as the organization’s new executive director.

Equality Toledo says McQueary, a May 2023 graduate of the University of Toledo College of Law and a Toledo native, is a long-time advocate and educator in the LGBTQ+ community.

“I am excited for the future,” said McQueary. “Getting the chance to work with such wonderful community members and leaders is a dream come true. I look forward to building upon the resources Equality Toledo offers our community and growing alongside my fellow activists.”

In addition to pursuing a legal career, McQueary holds a Writing for Film, Television and Emerging Media bachelor’s degree from Ithaca College. According to Equality Toledo, McQueary’s previous experience includes LGBTQ+ advocacy in the entertainment field, having spent time working on script consultation and media research at GLAAD and independently writing screenplays.

McQueary has partnered with various local organizations to increase support for Toledo-area LGBTQ+ and allied community members.

“It was a long journey for us to find the right fit, and I am very excited to have Jourdyn taking the helm as the ED,” said Brent Rabie, a long-time Equality Toledo volunteer and Deputy Director.” Jourdyn brings great passion and enthusiasm for our work in education and activism, and we are so glad to welcome them to the team!”

