Findlay Brewing Company party to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Brewing Company is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this weekend with a fundraiser for a good cause.

The business is holding an anniversary party from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. The party will have a dunk tank that attendees can pay $1 per throw and all proceeds will then be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. The dunk tank will drop owners, team members and even 13 Action News anchor Tony Geftos, who will be there around 12:30 p.m.

