Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Findlay Brewing Company party to raise money for Alzheimer’s Association

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Findlay Brewing Company is celebrating its 10 year anniversary this weekend with a fundraiser for a good cause.

The business is holding an anniversary party from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday. The party will have a dunk tank that attendees can pay $1 per throw and all proceeds will then be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. The dunk tank will drop owners, team members and even 13 Action News anchor Tony Geftos, who will be there around 12:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty

Latest News

amphicars at put-in-bay
This is Home: August 8, 2023
Ukraine pulled off an attack against a war ship and it might mean a turning point in their...
13 Action News Big Story: The War in Ukraine
Ukraine pulled off an attack against a war ship and it might mean a turning point in their...
13 Action News Big Story: The War in Ukraine
Pictures of the Week! August 4, 2023