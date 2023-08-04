Lake Twp. Police hosting National Night Out next week

Birthday Club
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAKE TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - The Lake Township Police Department will host a National Night Out event on Wednesday, August 9.

The department is one of only 15 law enforcement agencies in the country chosen to participate this year.

It’s a special program to promote a crime prevention and community policing initiative and its being co-hosted by Walbridge Police Department.

The First Responder Children’s Foundation is sponsoring the program, in conjunction with CSX Railroad.

The FRCF is donating about 200 toys for kids ages 1 to 16 to be given away during a two-hour event on Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 6-8 PM at the Township Administration Building, 27975 Cummngs Rd.

