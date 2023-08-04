Birthday Club
13 Action News Week in Review: August 4, 2023

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman shot by a purse snatcher, a high-speed police chase with a toddler in the back seat, and guests evacuated from a roller coaster. 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty

Tornado siren
Wood County siren test time changes Saturday
Many people participated in "National Night Out" events across Mecklenburg County on Tuesday...
Lake Twp. Police hosting National Night Out next week
Michael Sepulveda and Richardo Sepulveda
2 men from Toledo and Cincinnati indicted in 1997 murder of headless body found in Blissfield cornfield
