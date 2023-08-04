13 Action News Week in Review: August 4, 2023
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A woman shot by a purse snatcher, a high-speed police chase with a toddler in the back seat, and guests evacuated from a roller coaster. 13abc’s Josh Croup recaps our top stories of the week Fridays at 1:00 p.m. Watch the livestream here, on Facebook and on our streaming platforms. Find links to many of the stories mentioned below.
- 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
- Teen arrested in July murder of 14-year-old in Toledo
- BODYCAM: Woman leads police on hour-long chase with toddler in the car
- One man confirmed dead after second scuba diving incident at White Star Quarry since Saturday
- Oregon man arrested after facial recognition, cell data allegedly shows he breached capitol during insurrection
- Suspect arrested in alleged Adrian machete attack
- 2 arrested, charged in Adrian murder investigation
- Olympic boxer sues City of Toledo, TPD officers over 2022 arrest
- Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
- Ohio’s tax-free holiday coming up this weekend
- Put-In-Bay police address crowd control challenges during the Summer tourist season
- Group looking to legalize marijuana in Ohio submit additional signatures
