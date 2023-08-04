ProMedica repays City of Toledo over canceled show in summer concert series

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has written a check back to the city of Toledo over a cancelled concert last month.

The city paid ProMedica $100,000 earlier this year for to help the concert series get off the ground after the company said its financial situation required help to make the 4-show series happen, but ProMedica cancelled its 90′s show due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the company. We’ve now learned ProMedica has written a check back to the city for $25,000.

The finance department is now expected to write up an ordinance for city council to officially accept and deposit the money.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.