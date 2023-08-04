Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

ProMedica repays City of Toledo over canceled show in summer concert series

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has written a check back to the city of Toledo over a cancelled concert last month.

The city paid ProMedica $100,000 earlier this year for to help the concert series get off the ground after the company said its financial situation required help to make the 4-show series happen, but ProMedica cancelled its 90′s show due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the company. We’ve now learned ProMedica has written a check back to the city for $25,000.

The finance department is now expected to write up an ordinance for city council to officially accept and deposit the money.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty

Latest News

Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work
A woman shot by a purse snatcher, a high-speed police chase with a toddler in the car, and...
13 Action News Week in Review: August 4, 2023
Tornado siren
Wood County siren test time changes Saturday
Many people participated in "National Night Out" events across Mecklenburg County on Tuesday...
Lake Twp. Police hosting National Night Out next week