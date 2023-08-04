Researchers find new uses for soybeans

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Last year, there were over 5 million acres of soybean fields in Ohio, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Thanks to the Ohio Soybean Council, soybean farmers are finding new markets for their product.

“Grain that’s inside those pods are very beneficial to a lot of uses, not only animal feed, but now we’ve gotten a lot of industrial uses out of that such as oil,” said fifth generation farmer Nathan Eckel, who sits on the board of the Ohio Soybean Council.

Eckel says the oil use has evolved over the last 50 years.

“As we go down this path, you know, we want to do better for the environment, and we want to have a better product for our children,” said Eckel.

Airable Research Lab, a not-for-profit company founded in 2019 finds new uses for soybeans. It’s funded through a checkoff program that soybean farmers pay for.

“Chekoff is one half of one percent of every bushel of soybeans a farmer pays into the checkoff program,” said Eckel.

That allows Barry McGraw, founder & chief laboratory officer of Airable Research Lab, to conduct his research, just down the road in Delaware, Ohio, finding new uses from the soybean.

“Bar and chain oil for chainsaws lubricants for cars, or automotive or machinery, coatings for the interiors of your house, or your outside house, or gymnasium floors, epoxide coatings, soy is very versatile,” said McGraw.

For Eckel, it all boils down to the remarkable resilience of the soybean.

“No matter whether it be wet feet, or dry feet, they really can shine most of the time through our climate that we have here in Ohio.”

