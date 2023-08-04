Birthday Club
Sisters of Notre Dame packing a prayer, and also a punch if necessary, while hosting self-defense class for women

The Sisters of Notre Dame along with Keeping Our Girls Safe hosted a self-defense class Thursday in Whitehouse.
By Carli Petrus
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - Over in Whitehouse, the Sisters of Notre Dame put on a self-defense class for women Thursday.

Praying for violence to end, while learning to pack a punch if necessary. The group partnered with local organization, “Keeping our girls safe”, or KOGS.

It was started back in 2016 when a young woman named Sierah Joughin was kidnapped and murdered.

“Violence isn’t going away, against women, and we want to battle that any way we can,” said KOGS co-founder Nikki Kolasinski. She says the organization has been putting on self-defense classes for women since the tragedy, helping more than 2,000 women.

“It’s not necessarily about age, it’s about vulnerability,” said Kolasinski.

Sister Suzanne Phillips says she is hoping to learn a few new tactics but violence against women is not new.

“Nowadays we’re in danger sometimes and I think it’s really important that we learn to fight back,” said Phillips. “When I taught school and they had karate classes I would sit in on them and join them because I think that’s, that was another way to learn how to defend yourself.”

Now she and others are willing to talk about it, and fight back if necessary.

KOGS partners with several organizations each year to put on these self-defense classes for women. Click here for the Facebook updates.

