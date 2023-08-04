Spotted lanternfly continues to spread across Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The State Department of Agriculture has confirmed several new spotted lanternfly infestations in Ohio, including Toledo and Columbus.

In 2021, the bug was designated a destructive plant pest and ODA set up regulations to reduce the risk of spread.

The spotted lanternfly is native to Asia and targets grapes, hops, apples and other plants. They first showed up in Ohio in 2020.

If you see one, you’re asked to report it to ODA by filling out the Ohio Plant Pest Reporter Survey.

