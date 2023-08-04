Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

Spotted lanternfly continues to spread across Ohio

By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The State Department of Agriculture has confirmed several new spotted lanternfly infestations in Ohio, including Toledo and Columbus.

In 2021, the bug was designated a destructive plant pest and ODA set up regulations to reduce the risk of spread.

The spotted lanternfly is native to Asia and targets grapes, hops, apples and other plants. They first showed up in Ohio in 2020.

If you see one, you’re asked to report it to ODA by filling out the Ohio Plant Pest Reporter Survey.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty

Latest News

In 2021, the bug was designated a destructive plant pest and ODA set up regulations to reduce...
Spotted Lanternfly continues to spread
SPD says the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and no one was hurt in the incident.
Sylvania PD investigating armed robbery
The department is one of only 15 law enforcement agencies in the country chosen to participate...
Lake Twp. Police to host National Night Out
It happened on the 2100 block of Glenwood Ave just after 5 a.m.
Person shot on Glenwood Avenue