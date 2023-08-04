Sunday is “One to Watch” for possible severe storms

The First Alert Weather Team has designated Sunday, August 6th as “One to Watch” for the possibility of strong to severe storms.

There may be a few showers and storms around Sunday morning, but storms during the afternoon and evening will have a lot of instability to work with, and that’s the timeframe we’re watching closely. That may produce initially scattered storms, then a main line may move through overnight Sunday night into early Monday. There is also the potential for some redevelopment Monday afternoon east of I-75, but that risk is lower at this time.

Damaging winds is currently the primary concern with any storms, but heavy rainfall will also be a threat.

Stay weather aware this weekend and stay with 13 Action News as we continue to refine the forecast and the timing of the storms.

