Sunday is “One to Watch” for possible severe storms

Storms later in the day Sunday into Sunday night could pack a punch.
8/3: Derek Thursday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The First Alert Weather Team has designated Sunday, August 6th as “One to Watch” for the possibility of strong to severe storms.

There may be a few showers and storms around Sunday morning, but storms during the afternoon and evening will have a lot of instability to work with, and that’s the timeframe we’re watching closely. That may produce initially scattered storms, then a main line may move through overnight Sunday night into early Monday. There is also the potential for some redevelopment Monday afternoon east of I-75, but that risk is lower at this time.

Damaging winds is currently the primary concern with any storms, but heavy rainfall will also be a threat.

Stay weather aware this weekend and stay with 13 Action News as we continue to refine the forecast and the timing of the storms.

