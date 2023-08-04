Sylvania Police searching for Speedway armed robbery suspect

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Division is searching for a man who they say allegedly robbed a Speedway with a gun Wednesday night.

On Aug. 2 at approximately 11:30 p.m., a male suspect entered the Speedway on the 6600 block of Monroe St., pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded the clerk take money from the register and give it to the suspect.

SPD says the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and no one was hurt in the incident.

According to SPD, the suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 6′ tall with short grayish black hair. He was wearing a surgical mask, a black hooded sweatshirt and black pants at the time of the robbery.

The investigation revealed the suspect has entered the store prior to the robbery and images were captured of the suspect. After fleeing the store, the suspect was seen waiting for a vehicle which was identified as a newer model Chrysler 300 that was dark in color, likely black.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sylvania Police Division Detective Bureau.

Sylvania Police searching for man who allegedly robbed the Speedway on Monroe Street with a gun (Sylvania Police Division)

