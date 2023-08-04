TPS to hold Back to School Bash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public School is holding its Back to School bash next week.

The event will take place on Aug. 9 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Wayman Palmer YMCA located at 2053 N. 14th St.

TPS says the public is invited to come out to for some family fun, school registration and community resources. The event will feature free school supplies for students, free food and a bouncy house.

