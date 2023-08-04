Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery

TPS to hold Back to School Bash

The event will take place on Aug. 9 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Wayman Palmer YMCA.
The event will take place on Aug. 9 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Wayman Palmer YMCA.(Toledo Public Schools)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public School is holding its Back to School bash next week.

The event will take place on Aug. 9 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Wayman Palmer YMCA located at 2053 N. 14th St.

TPS says the public is invited to come out to for some family fun, school registration and community resources. The event will feature free school supplies for students, free food and a bouncy house.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Riders evacuated from Magnum XL-200 on Monday after ride breaks down
Riders evacuated from Cedar Point roller coaster near top of the hill
TPD on scene of a call of a suicidal person.
[GRAPHIC] TPD releases body cam footage from Friday police shooting
OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
OSHP investigates fatal crash in Perrysburg Township Saturday morning
It was a prototype built in the 1970s that never went into production. it has been restored by...
Findlay family owns a so-called unicorn Jeep
Dyer is accused of impregnating a minor.
41-year-old Toledo man indicted for impregnating minor pleads not guilty

Latest News

SPD says the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived and no one was hurt in the incident.
Sylvania Police searching for Speedway armed robbery suspect
Ohio voter wears an I voted sticker
AP Election Brief | What to expect in Ohio’s special election
ProMedica Summer Concert Series
ProMedica repays City of Toledo over canceled show in summer concert series
Regina, a 37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran, was shot by a purse snatcher while she was...
37-year-old U.S. Air Force Veteran shot by purse snatcher while walking into work