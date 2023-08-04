Birthday Club
WATCH: Trooper narrowly avoids SUV coming straight at him on I-75

The Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 when he had...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 when he had to jump out of the way of the oncoming SUV.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Video from late July shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper narrowly avoiding being hit by an SUV along an interstate.

The video is from July 28.

OSHP says the Hamilton post trooper was investigating a crash on Interstate 75.

The video shows the trooper outside of his cruiser on the left shoulder of the interstate when the SUV comes right at him.

“Jesus Christ,” the trooper is heard saying as he dodges the oncoming vehicle.

The trooper manages to move out of the way as the SUV veers left into the grassy area off I-75.

The trooper goes up to the driver, who is also visibly shaken, and gives him a citation.

OSHP officials say the crash remains under investigation at this time.
