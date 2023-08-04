WATCH: Trooper narrowly avoids SUV coming straight at him on I-75

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Video from late July shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper narrowly avoiding being hit by an SUV along an interstate.

The video is from July 28.

OSHP says the Hamilton post trooper was investigating a crash on Interstate 75.

The video shows the trooper outside of his cruiser on the left shoulder of the interstate when the SUV comes right at him.

“Jesus Christ,” the trooper is heard saying as he dodges the oncoming vehicle.

The trooper manages to move out of the way as the SUV veers left into the grassy area off I-75.

The trooper goes up to the driver, who is also visibly shaken, and gives him a citation.

Recently, a trooper from our Hamilton Post was investigating a crash on Interstate 75 and was almost struck by a vehicle. From 2018 to current, @OSHP has issued nearly 28,000 citations for Ohio's Move Over, Slow Down Law. 🚗🚓 #MoveOver #SlowDown pic.twitter.com/MuB5Oli61R — OSHP_SWOhio (@OSHP_SWOhio) August 4, 2023

