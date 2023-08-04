Wood County siren test time changes Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The monthly siren test in Wood County is changing for the first week in August.

According to Wood County EMA, the Wood County outdoor warning sirens monthly test will be conducted Saturday August 5 at noon instead of the regular 10:00 a.m. test time.

The regular test time at 10:00 a.m. will resume next month with the Sept. 2 siren testing.

The EMA says as with any testing date, the test will be suspended if there is threatening weather in the area.

